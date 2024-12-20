Lily James Stuns in Plunging White Lace Lingerie, “Meow”

Hollywood star Lily James is known for her roles in movies including Pam & Tommy (Pamela Anderson), Momma Mia! Here We Go Again (Young Donna), Baby Driver (Debora), and Cinderella (the titular character).

When not acting, the multi-talented James is often modeling, as seen below in a stunning white lace negligee. Stretched out across the floor in a patch of feline friendly sunlight, she cleverly captioned the photo with a cat emoji.

James’s fans are going wild over the photo, which was taken in Paris. As one fan replied: “Golden girl.” Another responded to the caption: “Meow.”

Get ready to see more of James: she will appear next in the upcoming action adventure movie Cliffhanger with former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

The two play father-and-daughter mountain climbers who run an alpine climbing business in the Italian Alps. When faced with a tragic event, they must “confront and overcome adversity as dangerous foes emerge, unleashing chaos.”

When James shared the amazing rock climbing photos above and below — a first look image for the movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Orphan, The Shallows) — she wrote: “I have been having the time of my life nestled away in the mountains of Austria. I cannot wait to share what we have been working on with an unstoppable crew and epic cast.”