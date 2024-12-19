Alyssa Milano Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie, “No Filters”

Hollywood star Alyssa Milano (Charmed, Who’s the Boss?) turned 52 on Thursday and shared the makeup-free selfie below. The brunette beauty wrote: “This is 52. No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that [expletive] everywhere. I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger—I can love a stranger. So…I love you.”

Milano added a post-script: “yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed.”

Milano’s fans are going wild over the natural look. As one replied: “Happy birthday! I can only wish to look this bloody amazing at 52.”

But as the star predicted, one viewer had to pushback and wrote: “There’s makeup on your eyebrows.” Although Milano already noted that her eyebrows are micro-bladed, she replied to comment: “tattooed.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Milano: after her run on Broadway — as Roxie Hart in Chicago the musical as seen above, backstage with her Chicago co-star Kimberly Marable and supermodel Gigi Hadid; and below with her TV dad Tony Danza — she’s back hosting her podcast Sorry Not Sorry.