Sofia Vergara Stuns in Strapless Pin-Stripe Corset at NYC Salon

When not encouraging performers on America’s Got Talent or promoting her clothing collection at Walmart, Colombian-born beauty Sofia Vergara is often supporting her female friends.

With the photos below, of Vergara in a stunning strapless grey pin-stripe corset, the former Modern Family star congratulated her friend Irani Makimoto Domino and wrote: “I ❤️u Irani! Can’t wait to be coming to the new place!!!!” with a New York hashtag and Statue of Liberty emoji.

Vergara tagged IMD Beauty Spa, a wellness clinic that provides Brazilian lymphathic drainage treatments in now three locations: two locations in Manhattan (Midtown and the latest, on the Upper East Side) and another in Beverly Hills.

Vergara isn’t always looking forward, of course. Sometimes she looks to the past for inspiration. Long before joining America’s Got Talent with supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell and standup comedian Howie Mandel, and before Modern Family too, Vergara was a fashion model. And she likes to entertain her millions of followers on Instagram with photos from those bygone days.