Miley Cyrus Stuns in Open Coat, Pamela Anderson Responds with 3 Words

Mega pop star Miley Cyrus dropped the new provocative fashion-forward photos below (taken by Thistle Brown) and wrote: “It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes & Critics Choice Awards.”

Cyrus is referring to her song “Beautiful That Way” which is featured in the 2024 film The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson.

Cyrus added: “Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine. Thank you Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem ‘The Last Showgirl.”

Anderson replied to Cyrus: “I love you” with a transparent heart emoji.

Below is the trailer for The Last Showgirl, which Sony Pictures describes as “a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers [that] stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.” Bonus: Jamie Lee Curtis co-stars as Shelly’s best friend. Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd also star.