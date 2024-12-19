Sarah Hyland Lands Iconic “Golden Girl” Role

Hollywood star Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, Love Island USA) is returning to Broadway in a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s 1925 novel The Great Gatsby. She will portray Daisy Buchanan.

Daisy, a wealthy socialite from Louisville, Kentucky, living in the tony town of East Egg on Long Island, dated the protagonist Jay Gatsby before marrying polo player Tom Buchanan, though that marriage famously didn’t bring an end to Gatsby’s obsession with his ex. Fitzgerald described Daisy as a “golden girl.”

Hyland joins The Great Gatsby cast on February 10, 2025 with Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen) as Gatsby, who begins performances January 21, 2025.

Other Hollywood stars who have portrayed Daisy include Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby) in the 1974 film opposite Robert Redford as Gatsby with Bruce Dern as Tom. Variety called the film “the most concerted attempt to probe the peculiar ethos of the Beautiful People of the 1920s.”

Note: Carey Mulligan (Pride & Prejudice, Doctor Who) played Daisy in the 2013 film with Leonardo DiCaprio as Gatsby and Joel Edgerton as Tom.

Hyland’s history shows her to be as comfortable on the stage as on a TV or movie set. Earlier this year, Hyland starred as Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of The Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theater with Andrew Feldman, see below.