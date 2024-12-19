Emilia Clarke Stuns in Sheer White Singing Duet with ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley

British-born actress Emilia Clarke, who’s best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, has been busy filming the new series Criminal, which is based on characters from Marvel’s Criminal comic books.

Criminal won’t be released on Amazon Prime until March 1, 2025, so Clarke fans will have to settle for hearing her angelic voice in the new animated holiday musical movie, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland.

Clarke, as seen and heard above and below in a chic sheer white top in the recording studio, is the voice of the Queen of Hearts; Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is the voice of Alice in Wonderland, and Gerard Butler is Saint Nick.

In the Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts outlaws Christmas, but then learns from a curious young girl named Alice that it’s “Cool to be Kind” — and Christmas is saved.

Clarke fans aren’t surprised that she can sing. She has shown out vocal genius before, as seen below on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Clarke: she also provides a voice in the upcoming animated film The Twits, based on Roald Dahl’s story of the same title, with Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas. It’s about a pair of wicked pranksters who plan an elaborate heist along with their crew of highly-trained animals.