Charli XCX Stuns in Sheer Plunging Dress, “Crazy Hot”

Mega pop star Charli XCX (Brat) turned heads at the Variety Hitmakers event in a stunningly sheer halter-top dress with a plunging neckline.

Celebrity stylist Chris Horan, who put Charlie XCX in that nude-colored dress — a creation of French powerhouse Yves Saint Laurent — reported: “It’s crazy how hot Charli XCX is,” and her fans agree. As one replied simply: “So hot.”

Charli receive the Hitmaker of the Year award at the Variety ceremony.

Horan gave credit to LA jeweler Spinelli Kilcollin, who shared the photo and video montage below. Charli is wearing their Petuna rings.

Get ready to see more of Charli: the singer/songwriter is expanding her resume as an actress.

She will appear on the big screen in the upcoming erotic thriller I Want Your Sex with filmmaker Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling, Booksmart) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman). Bonus: Daveed Diggs, Johnny Knoxville, Chase Sui Wonders, and Margaret Cho co-star, among others. Gregg Araki (Mysterious Skin) directs and co-wrote the script.