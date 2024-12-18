Maren Morris Stuns in Crop Top, Mermaid Skirt, “I Needed to Let Go of Some Comforts”

Former country music star Maren Morris has been busy this year. The 34-year-old singer and songwriter dropped her EP Intermission, toured with Maroon 5 and Pink, co-wrote a children’s book (Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure), and created two songs for the animated film The Wild Robot featuring the voices of Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, and Ving Rhames, among others.

As seen below Morris is featured in Elle magazine in a stunning silver sequin crop top and matching mermaid skirt and hair.

Elle reports that Morris is “entering a new era” after she came out this summer as bisexual.

The Texas native told Elle at the Auberge Concert Series in Austin, Texas: “I’m being my truest, most secure self.”

She added: “I needed to let go of some comforts to grow into the person that I needed to be.”

Get ready to see more of Morris: her second children’s book, Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once, is scheduled for an April 2025 release. She collaborated again with former schoolteacher, and illustrator Karina Argow who provided the illustration for Addie Ant, too.

And her song “Kiss the Sky” in The Wild Robot has been nominated for a “Best Song Motion Picture” Golden Globe Award. The awards ceremony will take place on January 5, 2025. Standup comedian Nikki Glazer will host.