Celine Dion Stuns in Red Hot Mini Dress, Stilettos “On Fire”

The last time most Americans saw Canadian-born mega singing sensation Celine Dion was when she performed what NBC called a “courageous tour de force” at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, an appearance that nearly outshined the athletes when it came to delivering inspiration.

Before that, Dion fans and the rest of the music world last saw their heroine at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony in February in Los Angeles, where she surprised the live audience.

CBS broadcast the live moment when Dion — who had announced that she’s suffering from a neurological disorder — walked on stage to present the 2024 Album of Year award and was greeted with a standing ovation. Dion told the adoring audience: “When I say that I’m happy to be here I really mean it from my heart.”

Dion is now celebrating the holiday season, as seen below in front of a Christmas tree and in a red hot sequin mini dress with a pair of stilettos embellished with yellow and orange flames.

Swipe to see Dion’s handwritten notes from a game of “This or That.” Her account reports that she loves all things festive and that while playing the game, “she just couldn’t choose.”

Note: At the Grammys, Dion presented the award to Taylor Swift for her album Midnights. (It was Swift’s fourth time winning the award, more than Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, all of whom won the award three times.)