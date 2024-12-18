Zoe Kravitz Drops Candid ‘Big Little Lies’ Holiday Card, “Don’t Tease Me Like This”

After making her debut as a filmmaker with the psychological thriller Blink Twice (starring her now ex-fiance Channing Tatum), Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz is enjoying the holiday season with humor.

Kravitz kicked off the season by sharing the photo below of her with her fellow Big Little Lies co-stars, all Oscar winners: Meryl Streep (in character as Mary Louise Wright with her mouth open, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman. Kravitz captioned what appears to be a candid photo: “Holiday card.”

Witherspoon replied: “One Big Little ( happy?) Family” And Kathryn Newton (who plays Witherspoon’s daughter) replied “Hi” with a red-heart-eye emoji.

Note to those who haven’t watched the series: Streep’s character Mary Louise (mother-in-law of Kidman’s character Celeste) releases a blood-curdling scream at the dinner table in Season 2 (see below) in front of the kids and laughs afterwards, “What, my grief is too loud for you?”

Witherspoon and Kidman announced this summer that the cast is all in for making a third season of Big Little Lies, but it will take some time to put it together. HBO president Casey Bloys said they’re just waiting for the book by Liane Moriarty.

Needless to say, BLL fans are going wild over Kravitz’s “holiday card,” assuming that they will at some point see a third season. But they’re also complaining about being teased by the group shot. As one replied “Don’t tease me like this woman.” Another chimed in: “the way i thought it was the announcement for s3 i-“