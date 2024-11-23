Wawa Reacts to Jason Kelce Baby No. 4 News, “I See What You Did There”

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) and his wife of six years, Kylie Kelce, are the parents of three young daughters. When the couple announced that they’re expecting their fourth child, they shared the cute photo below of their daughters wearing matching pink “big sister” sweaters but demonstrating different reactions to the news.

Kylie captioned the photo: “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Ellie, 3, is the middle child (on the left); Wyatt, 5, the eldest, is on the left, covering her ears; Bennett is the youngest, not yet 2, in tears.

Fans and famous friends of Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles are showering the couple with congratulations, including Brittany Mahomes (wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes), who is also pregnant again (with Baby No. 3) and replied: “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!”

The official account of the Philadelphia Eagles sent a Congratulations comment with pink heart emojis — but the official account of the famous Philadelphia-based gas/food/convenience store Wawa won the best comment of the day: “pumped for another shorti to join the crew! congrats.”

Wawa calls its 6-inch hoagie Shorti, and yes, they sell baby onesies to promote the sandwich, as seen in the adorable baby photos above and below.

Fans of Wawa are loving the comment. As one replied, “So punny,” another chimed in, “I see what you did there” with a laughing/crying emoji. And another from Philadelphia who’s now in Charleston, SC, replied to Wawa as if an old friend: “that was the best!!! Miss you!”