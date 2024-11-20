Legendary NBA Announcer Joins NBA Scoring Icon in Knicks Debut

NBA announcing legend Mike Breen has called thousands of NBA games, perhaps most memorably as part of the inimitable Madison Square Garden duo with Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the Hall of Famer with sartorial flair who’s known for his timin’ and rhymin’ on the mic.

Tonight, as MSG is happy to announce, Breen will work the Knicks vs. Suns game with another legend of the hardwood — three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jamal Crawford, who authored some of his many tremendous scoring sorties while in a Knicks uniform. Crawford makes his MSG debut behind the mic, partnered with the ultimate veteran in Breen.

The Garden folks put together a remembrance that speaks to Breen’s longevity and signature style as he documented a night Crawford dropped 52 at the world’s most famous arena. The victim that night, in 2006, was Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

2006: Mike Breen calls @JCrossover dropping 52 at MSG



2024: Tonight they'll be calling @nyknicks vs. Suns together on MSG Networks pic.twitter.com/zyDwSkxOHZ — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 20, 2024

Breen even borrows some of Clyde’s style for the call, rhyming as he says “Crawford, the shake and bake move…”

Breen is a homegrown talent, a Fordham University graduate born in New York City who has been the lead announcer for NBA games on ABC and ESPN since 2006, including the NBA Finals.

Crawford is a West Coast product out of Seattle, Washington, but the 44-year-old hoop lifer is comfortable anywhere, having played for eight different NBA teams. He started his broadcasting career in 2021 and soon joined the popular cast of NBA commentators at TNT.