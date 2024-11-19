‘Top Gun’ Star Monica Barbaro Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood movie star Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR) turned heads at the Governors Awards this weekend in Los Angeles. As seen below, the brunette beauty struck a pose in a stunning strapless sheer corset dress with a thigh-high slit by fashion label Celine.

Barbaro’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “So gorgeous.” Another remarked: “Sexiest babe on the planet.”

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: she’s promoting her highly anticipated biopic A Complete Unknown with Timothee Chalamet (Dune, Willy Wonka) as folk singer/songwriter and Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Dylan. The film starts in New York in the early 1960s, when Dylan is still a teenager and culminates at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan delivered his genre-breaking electric rock and roll performance.

As seen in the trailer above, Barbaro plays Joan Baez; Ed Norton plays Pete Seeger; Scott McNairy plays Woody Guthrie; and Elle Fanning plays Dylan’s then-girlfriend Sylvie Russo. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.