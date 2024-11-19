Lindsay Lohan Stuns in Navel-Plunging Sheer Dress, “Ravishing”

Former Disney child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls) turned heads in New York City at the premiere of her new Netflix holiday movie Our Little Secret.

As seen below, with her co-star, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Lohan walked the red carpet in a black gown with a navel-plunging neckline and a sheer tulle skirt.

Lohan’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied, “Ravishing.”

In the romantic comedy, Lohan stars as the protagonist, a woman who is invited to her boyfriend’s parents’ home for the holidays, only to learn that her ex-boyfriend is dating her current boyfriend’s sister.

The exes decide not to tell the family hosting the holidays, which of course backfires. Chenoweth plays the matriarch who immediately disapproves of Lohan’s character. Trailer below.

Lohan has been promoting the Netflix movie in a variety of sexy black ensembles including the cutout mini dress below for Bravo’s Watch What Happens Next with Andy Cohen. Swipe to see the full-length view.

Get ready to see more of Lohan: she’s reprising her Freaky Friday role as Anna Coleman for the sequel Freakier Friday with her movie mom, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

This time around, Anna is the mom with a teenager and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. Mark Harmon (NCIS) and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) return, too. Freakier Friday is scheduled for a August 8, 2025 release.