Jessica Biel Walks Runway with Niece, “So Beautiful”

Hollywood star Jessica Biel (The Illusionist, Texas Chain Saw Massacure, Candy, Limetown) turned heads in Denver this weekend in a stunning black silk and ostrich feather dress.

The 42-year-old star not only attended the annual fundraising event for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation but she also walked the runway with her 5-year-old niece, Zaya Biel, who is the 2025 ambassador for the organization.

Below are photos from the event featuring Biel and her family: that’s her brother Justin Biel below and sister-in-law Rose Biel in the first slide. More than one fan replied, “So beautiful!”

Biel reported that it was “a profound, empowering event” and added, “My heart is so full. ♥️”

Biel’s husband, pop star Justin Timberlake, replied to the photos: “All the feels!!!!” with a series of red heart emojis.

Note: Other celebrities in attendance included Woody Harrelson (Champions, Cheers), and Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell who played her little sister, Lucy, on the show. Be sure to swipe.

Get ready to see more of Biel: she stars in the upcoming murder mystery series The Better Sister with Elizabeth Banks.

Biel plays Chloe, the wife of Adam, who used to be married to Chloe’s sister Nicky (Banks), and is the father of Nicky’s teenage son who now lives with Chloe. The family dynamic gets weirder when Adam is murdered. See photos from their filming in New York City above.