2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Tim Allen Reveals “This Guy Should be President”

by in Culture | November 18, 2024

Tim Allen

Tim Allen on Last Man Standing (FOX)

Conservative Hollywood movie star Tim Allen (The Santa Clause, Toy Story, Last Man Standing, Home Improvement) who said he enjoyed Donald Trump’s first presidency yet called the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “embarrassing and shameful,” wrote a comical post four days after Trump won the 2024 election.

With the photo below, of Allen as the delusional and power hungry antagonist “Toy Santa” in The Santa Clause 2 movie, he wrote: “This guy should be president.”

The villainous, egotistical despot abuses his power, tries to take over the North Pole, creates an army of life-size toy soldiers to deliver coal to children he deems “naughty,” and refuses to peacefully transfer power to the real Santa.

Get ready to see more of Allen: he stars in a new ABC family sitcom Shifting Gears. He plays a widower, owner of a classic car workshop, whose recently separated daughter (Kat Dennings, 2 Broke Girls) and her teen kids move in with him.

Above: Allen and Dennings on Shifting Gears (Disney/Mike Taing)
Above: Allen and Dennings on Shifting Gears (Disney/Mike Taing)

Bonus: Seann Williams Scott (American Pie), Allen’s Galaxy Quest co-star Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), and Dennings’ Dollface co-star Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl, The Social Network) co-star in Shifting Gears, which premieres on ABC on January 8, 2025.

Allen also announced that he’s performing his stand-up comedy at the David Copperfield Theaters at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2025.