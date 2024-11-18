Halle Bailey Stuns in Black Velvet Lingerie Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Actress/singer Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple, Grown-ish) is thanking her fans for attending her very first “intimate show” at the Sun Rose on Sunday. For the event, the 24-year-old star stunned in a black velvet lingerie dress with a plunging neckline.

Bailey wrote with the photos below: “last night was magical!” and “it felt so nice previewing some new music and performing my songs ✨🌹back again next week !”

Her fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. More than one replied, “so gorgeous!”

Bailey also turned heads in a strapless white fleece corset mini dress with a matching coat and black stiletto boots. She captioned the photo shoot results below: “Sunkissed.”

Oscar winner Halle Berry replied with a series of red heart emojis.

Note: Bailey has spoken about people confusing and conflating her name with that of Halle Berry, as seen below on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming musical movie Atlantis, which is inspired by Pharrell Williams‘ childhood in Virginia Beach.

The stellar cast includes Janelle Monáe, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tim Meadows, and Missy Elliott, among others. Atlantis is scheduled for a 2025 release.