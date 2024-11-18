2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Jurnee Smollett Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, “Gorgeous!”

by in Culture | November 18, 2024

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett, photo: Penpusher, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft County, True Blood, Friday Night Lights, Eve’s Bayou, Full House) turned heads at the Governor Awards at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday in a stunning bright red strapless custom corset gown with a plunging neckline by French design house Louis Vuitton.

Smollett’s fans are going wild over the dramatic dress. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!” Another chimed in: “This is the best you’ve ever looked!”

@jurneesmollett Governors Awards ❤️ #governorsawards #fyp ♬ Woman – Doja Cat

Smollett turned heads at the American Film Festival, too, as seen below, in a plunging scoop tank chocolate-colored dress.

@jurneesmollett off to premiere #theorder at the american film festival 🤎 #afifest #fyp #outfit ♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

Get ready to see more of Smollett: she’s promoting her new film The Order with Jude Law.

Based on a true story, The Order tells the story of a FBI agent (Law) who discovers that the group behind a series of violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest are domestic terrorists — white supremacists — looking to overthrow the U.S. government. Smollett plays a fellow FBI agent recruited by Law’s character.

Nicholas Hoult (Juror #2, The Great) plays the charismatic leader of the group called The Order. The Order will be released in theaters on December 9.

Note: Smollett also stars in the upcoming series Firebug with Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Kingsman, Eddie the Eagle). It’s about a troubled detective (Smollett) and an enigmatic arson investigator (Egerton) who follow in the footsteps of two serial arsonists.