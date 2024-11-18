Zoe Saldana Stuns in Pistachio Mini Dress, Old Hollywood Wave

Actress Zoe Saldana (Lioness, Emilia Perez, Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy) was many of many Hollywood stars at the Governor Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday. But the petite brunette beauty stood out in a pistachio-colored strapless mini dress with delicate black ankle-strap stilettos.

Celebrity makeup artist Mara Roszak called the color of that Yves Saint Laurent gown “the most stunning pistachio” and described Saldana’s hair as “a brushed out old hollywood wave.”

Fans are loving the look and the splash of color. Saldana has been turning heads in a number of sheer black lace dresses on the red carpet as she promotes the new season of her Paramount+ spy series Lioness with Nicole Kidman, and Emilia Perez with Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón.

As seen above, Saldana rocked a sheer chocolate brown dress for the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue.

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she’s reprising her role as Neytiri for the third, fourth and fifth installments of James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise. The third, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on December 19, 2025.