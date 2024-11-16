Roselyn Sanchez Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Brutal”

Hollywood star Roselyn Sanchez (Fantasy Island, Without a Trace, The Game Plan, Rush Hour 2) turned heads at the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in a stunning navel-plunging white halter dress by fashion designer Juana Martin, who calls the couture dress “Pared de Cal.”

With the red carpet photos below, the Puerto Rican brunette beauty hosted the big event (for the seventh time!) and wrote: “Let me give some love where it is do… my glam team and whole equipo anoche estuvo brutal!!” (the last four words translated: “team last night was brutal”).

Get ready to see more of Sanchez: she’s been cast for the upcoming independent horror thriller Theirs with Hollywood legends Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, The Piano) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story).

@roselynsanchezofficial Truly magical night hosting @The Latin Recording Academy for the 7th time! Thanks #LatinGrammy and @Univision for the love 💗 Honrada y agradecida de que hayan contado conmigo una vez mas para esta gran encomienda en el 25 aniversario celebrando lo mejor de muestra cultura y musica latina. Amo a mi equipo de trabajo por una noche inolvidable donde me hicieron sentir como una reina… Make Up: @geraldstylist Hair: @paulanthonylove Styling: @Gaby Rouge Management: @Joe Bonilla ♬ Cheap Thrills-Sia Sean Paul – Ellen's Betta

Sanchez plays the protagonist, a single mom who (“after a lifetime of abusive men and a bitter divorce”) tries to start fresh in a new home with her teenage daughter only to be confronted by “malicious secrets within the walls” of the new house.