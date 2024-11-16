John Travolta’s Daughter Stuns in Black Lace Corset, Honors Mom

Hollywood movie icon John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Welcome Back Kotter) is the father of singer Ella Bleu Travolta, who has released her new EP, Colors of Love.

As seen on the EP cover below, the 24-year-old brunette beauty struck seven different poses in a black lace corset in six different color suits — blue, red, purple, yellow, white and orange.

She cleverly captioned the image below: “‘but Cupid’ she asked, ‘which love is for me?'”

As seen below at a Karl Lagerfeld fashion event, it’s not the first time the young Travolta has worn a sheer black lace corset.

In a recent interview with Allison Hagendorf, Travolta spoke about celebrating the life of her late mother, actress Kelly Preston (Jerry Maguire, Twins, SpaceCamp), below, through her music.

Travolta said of her single Little Bird, “Even though the song has a very melancholic vibe to it, I wanted it also to be uplifting.” Below is the music video for Little Bird which features a treasure trove of old family movies starring Ella and her parents and her brother, Jett, who passed in 2009.