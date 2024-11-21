Matt Gaetz’s Wife Responds With 5 Words

Just weeks after winning re-election to represent Florida’s 1st congressional district, former Congressman Matt Gaetz resigned his seat to accept President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination for U.S. Attorney General. On Thursday, however, Gaetz announced that he would withdraw his name from consideration for the post.

Gaetz was facing an uphill confirmation battle even in a Republican-controlled Senate, especially with the House Ethics Committee weighing whether to release a scheduled report investigating claims that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, a relationship with a 17-year-old, and illicit drug use — all of which Gaetz denies.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

On X, Gaetz wrote: “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

Gaetz’s wife of three years, Ginger (née Luckey) Gaetz, replied to her husband on X with a photo of the couple walking outside of the Capitol building (see below), and wrote: “The end of an era.”

The comment sparked speculation about what was ending — is Gaetz done with politics? (Gaetz’s brief time as the AG nominee could hardly be called “an era” by most measures.) Mrs. Gaetz did not elaborate.

Attorney General will look great on you my love 🤍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2yXnPpkny — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) November 13, 2024

Note: Mrs. Gaetz is the sister of billionaire Oculus VR founder and major Republican donor Palmer Luckey, who in June co-hosted a fundraiser for Trump in Newport Beach, where donors spent up to $100,000 per person to attend.