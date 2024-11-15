Kristen Bell Stuns in Sexy Off-Shoulder Silk Top

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars) as she continues to promote her recently released Netflix romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This with Adam Brody.

As seen below for a Netflix panel, the blonde beauty turned heads in a stunning off-shoulder silk top (by Lilysilk) with a pair of pleated wide-leg silk trousers and pointy stilettos (by By Far).

Bell’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the (mostly) glamorous photos. Rachel Bison replied, “Beauty,” and musician Betty Who replied, “another 10/10 professional outfit!!!!!”

And when not promoting her own work, Bell shows her support for her former The Good Place co-star Ted Danson, who stars in the new Netflix series A Man on the Inside.

As seen at the premiere, Bell was pleasantly surprised by D’Arcy Carden (who played Janet on The Good Place) who joined her and Danson on the red carpet. Swipe photos above to see the moment Bell sees Carden (who, btw, also stars in Nobody Wants This).

Get ready to see more of Bell and Carden: they start film Season 2 of Nobody Wants This in January, which means fans could get to see what happens next in Fall 2025. As seen in the cliffhanger Season 1 finale episode below, Bell’s character admits she’s not yet ready to convert to Judaism.