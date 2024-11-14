Simone Biles Is “Glowing” in Red Hot Corset Mini Dress

When not in the gym, it’s a good bet that the G.O.A.T. gymnast Simone Biles is often turning heads on at a red carpet event.

As seen below, rocking a strapless red hot corset mini dress with a pair of see-through stilettos, the petite athlete helped raise awareness and funds for the non-profit organization Friends of the Children at their gala in Santa Monica, California. Swipe to see the backside of that lace-up corset.

Biles’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look — more than one told her that she’s “glowing!”

Note: Biles is a proud ambassador for the charity, which provides support and mentorship for children facing foster care and mental health issues.

Get ready to see more of Biles as she continues to promote her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising. As seen below, she wore another strapless corset dress to the premiere — a black gown with floral embroidery, a plunging neckline and a sheer skirt.

As seen in the Simone Biles Rising trailer below, she talks about her experience with mental blocks at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which she had to pull out of… and her amazing comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics.