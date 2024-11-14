Tom Cruise Puts Angela Bassett on Air Force One — President Sloane?

Hollywood movie star Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got to Do with It) is known for her current role as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant on the ABC series 9-1-1, and for her recurring role as CIA Director Erika Sloane in the Mission: Impossible movies with action adventure star Tom Cruise.

Note: Sloane appeared in the 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout but did not appear in the 2023 movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Bassett fans are going wild over the recently released trailer for the upcoming 2025 installment Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, as her character is saluted by military officers as she descends from Air Force One, as if she’s been elected the President of the United States. Watch trailer below.

Ving Rhames‘s character, Luther, narrates the trailer. He tells Ethan Hunt (Cruise), “You’ve always been on the right side, brother. I have no regrets. And neither should you.” And at the very end of the trailer, we see Ethan telling someone, likely President Sloane: “I need you to trust me, one last time.”

If Sloane is the new POTUS, that would of course make her the first female Black POTUS in history, the title that — in real life — Vice President Kamala Harris was vying for on November 5. As seen below, Bassett made it clear who she and her family voted for. But for Harris it turned out to be, well, Mission Impossible.