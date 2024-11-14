Melissa Gorga Stuns in Leopard Mini Romper, Stilettos, “Gorgeous”

The last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended with so much tension that Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen decided against hosting the traditional cast reunion. The major hostility is between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga (who’s married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga).

While RHONJ fans speculate about who’s coming back for Season 14, Melissa Gorga continues to promote the fashion-forward ensembles available at her chic boutique in the Garden State.

As seen below, the raven-haired reality TV star struck more than one pose in a tiny leopard-print skort romper (by designer Amanda Uprichard) with open-toe stilettos while in New York City.

Swipe to see Melissa and Joe with fellow Real Housewives co-star Dolores Catania at Lincoln Center where they watched the premiere of the Hollywood holiday movie Red One starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons as Santa.

Gorga’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the animal print dress. Her RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Fessler replied, “Gorgeous!” and Margaret Josephs dropped a series of fire emojis.

The Gorgas have been spending a lot of time in the City this fall, as seen above on their way to the annual American Ballet Theatre gala.