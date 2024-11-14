Emma Roberts Wears Bra Over Sheer Top, Parties with Nicole Richie, “Wild Night”

When not filming on a Hollywood set, actress Emma Roberts (Space Cadet, Maybe I Do, American Horror Story, Scream Queens) is promoting her book club Belletrist.

The first book featured at the club, which was founded in 2017, was Joan Didion’s South and West. This month, Lil Anolik’s new book, Didion and Babitz, about the relationship between the two late female writers — who in today’s parlance became frenemies — is Belletrist’s book of the month (November).

At the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Roberts and her celebrity friends including reality TV star Nicole Richie (A Simple Life) — who rocked a sheer off-shoulder red dress — gathered for a reading for Eve Babitz’s letters from Didion and Babitz.

As seen above, Roberts turned heads at the event by wearing a silver bra over a sheer white short sleeve turtleneck. The silver skirt suit is by fashion label Elkin.

Richie reported that the literary celebrity event — which included “friends, books, cocktails, & cigs” was “heaven” and thanked Belletrist “for inviting me to be part of such a perfect and wild night.”