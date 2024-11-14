Lacey Chabert Stuns in Black Sequin Cutout Dress, ‘Hot Frosty’

After nailing the character of insecure high school teenager Gretchen in the iconic teen comedy Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert become famous as an adult for her work on the Hallmark Channel. She’s starred in 41 Hallmark movies to date!

The brunette beauty is now promoting her recently released Netflix holiday romantic comedy movie Hot Frosty. As seen below on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chabert turned heads in a stunning black sequin halter dress with a front cutout.

Chabert’s fans are going wild over her glamorous look. As one replied, “That dress is phenomenal! Queen bee of hallmark,” and others are piling on with the Mean Girls quote, “That is so fetch!”

In Hot Frosty, Chabert plays the protagonist, Cathy, a widow who magically brings a snowman to life. Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek, Rutherford Falls) plays the handsome snowman with the long wavy hair and chiseled six-pack abs.

As seen in the trailer above, former Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Joe Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson play the small town cops who interrogate “Jack” the snowman. Bonus: Lindsay Lohan makes a cameo appearance and Chabert’s character drops a funny Mean Girls reference.

Chabert’s former Party of Five co-stars are showering her with compliments about the new Netflix movie, too. Scott Wolf dropped a series of applauding hands emojis, and Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote: “Omg!!! I’m so proud of you!!!! Go crush it!! Yay So proud of you!”