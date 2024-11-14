Jana Kramer Stuns in Plunging Wedding Dress, “Baby in Kilt Too Cute”

Country singer/actress Jana Kramer (One Tree Hill) is promoting her new single “Warrior” and the release of the official music video which, according to Kramer, is “essentially our wedding video.”

In July, Kramer married Scottish former professional footballer Allan Russell (now a coach with Norwich City FC), father of her third child, in a lavish wedding at the Carnell Estate in Scotland.

As seen in the video and their wedding photos below (by Craig and Eva Sanders), Kramer stunned in a strapless white lace bridal gown with a plunging neckline.

Kramer’s fans are going wild over the wedding pics, which are getting them emotional. As one replied, “This brings tears to my eyes, I don’t even know you but have read your book and have followed your journey and it touches me to see how your life has completely transformed into a fairytale. This is like something out of a movie! So happy for you!”

Other fans are noting the details like the couple’s decision to put their one-year-old baby in a kilt. As one replied, “The baby in the kilt is too cute!” (Kramer gave birth to their baby boy, Roman James Russell, in November 2023).

Note: All the boys and men in the wedding party wore the traditional kilt. The bridesmaids wore matching country blue corset dresses.

As seen in the photo series above, everyone changed into more modern fashion-forward ensembles for the reception.