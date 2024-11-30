JFK Grandson Urges Vivek Ramaswamy To Do “MORE”

Billionaire Trump insider Vivek Ramaswamy revealed on social media that he spent Thanksgiving Day at the beach with his family. As seen in the photo below, with his son asleep on his chest, Ramaswamy gave a sneak peek at his reading materials.

Ramaswamy captioned the photo: “Solid beach reading, during Thanksgiving nap time. We’re in it for our kids!”

Both of Ramaswamy’s nap time pamphlets are published by the Congressional Budget Office: one is titled Options for Reducing the Deficit, 2023 to 2032, Volume 1: Larger Reductions (the purple edition); and the other is Options for Reducing the Deficit, 2023 to 2032, Volume 2: Smaller Reductions (in blue).

Ramaswamy — who has been selected along with fellow billionaire Elon Musk by President-elect Donald Trump to lead a new department called Department of Government Efficiency — received an urging from political pundit Jack Schlossberg.

Schlossberg, the only grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy (he’s the son of Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia), replied to Ramaswamy’s post with one word in all caps: “MORE.”

Schlossberg has expressed a belief in the past that corporations need to contribute more and that austerity enforced on citizens isn’t the solution to getting the U.S. out of debt. Previously Schlossberg — in a strange musical post — implied that Ramaswamy is disingenuous and called him an “austerity hawk dressed in kids Talbots who will first take away your healthcare.”

Note: Schlossberg, who endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, also publicly criticized the presidential campaign of his first cousin once removed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services by Trump.

Below is Schlossberg with his mother on the Today show.