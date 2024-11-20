Elon Musk “Subscribes” to Trump’s FCC Pick

Brendan Carr, the Senior Republican on the five-member Federal Communications Commission, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the position of Chairman of the FCC.

Carr, who wrote a chapter on the FCC in the Project 2025 document (which Trump said he wasn’t familiar with while campaigning), says the agency should regulate the largest tech companies including Apple, Meta, Google and Microsoft, which Carr says have “played central roles in the censorship cartel” and “must be dismantled.”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest Trump supporter and owner of X and SpaceX, agrees with Carr and has become the first to “subscribe” to Carr on X.

Last week, when Carr complained of “fact checking” groups and advertising agencies who he says are enforcing one-sided narratives on social media, Musk reposted Carr’s statement (below) and added, “The censorship and advertising boycott cartel must end now!”

The censorship and advertising boycott cartel must end now! https://t.co/jX7yyQspa3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2024

Since being nominated for the position of FCC Chair, Carr has been sharing photos of the SpaceX launch pad in Texas (below).

Launch day. 🚀



Godspeed SpaceX and Starship flight test six. pic.twitter.com/p3ViM2LGhh — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 19, 2024

With the aerial photo below, Carr wrote: “It is time to unleash America’s space economy.” (Note: The FCC is the agency that controls whether or not SpaceX’s satellite applications are accepted or denied.)

Sunset over South Texas.



It is time to unleash America’s space economy. 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ey924FpzR2 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 19, 2024

Note: Trump flew to SpaceX in Texas yesterday to watch the launch of the company’s Starship, “the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground.”