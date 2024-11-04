E. Jean Carroll Photographed at Voting Site, ‘Women for America First’ Reacts

E. Jean Carroll, whose accusation that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s led a jury to find Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, shared a photograph of herself with a voting ballot in her hand at a poll site in New York City. She captioned it: “I voted for the candidate who does not assault women!”

While Democrats and other pro-Harris voters are showering Carroll with praise — including documentary filmmaker Lauren Cohen (Gonzo for Democracy) who wrote “warrior goddess” — predictably, MAGA loyalists are not.

Kylie Kremer, executive director of the conservative organization Women for American First, who helped organize the pro-Trump ‘Save America’ rally on January 6, 2021, replied to Carroll: “You & Reid Hoffman belong in PRISON! I can’t wait until DJT is the 47th President & you are indicted.”

Note: Billionaire venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn, helped fund Carroll’s lawsuit for defamation and battery against Trump. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

In August, with the photo below, Kremer — who describes herself as “a 34 year old unmarried woman, without children, from the swing state of Georgia” — declared that she’s voting for Trump and JD Vance.

Kremer is the daughter of Amy Kremer (below on the right), a former Tea Party political activist who co-founded Women for America First (with her daughter) in 2019 after Trump was first impeached.