Donald Trump, Jr. Attacks Nikki Haley Over “Disgusting” Nominee Objection

Former GOP presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke out against President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick for the Director of National Intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

On her SiriusXM radio show, Nikki Haley Live, Haley reminded listeners that after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Gabbard blamed the U.S. and NATO for the attack on Ukraine.

And in 2017 when Gabbard traveled to Syria (while a member of Congress), she took photos with authoritarian Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and said she didn’t believe Assad was behind the chemical weapon attacks used on his people including children. Haley said, “Now this to me is disgusting.” Haley asserted that Gabbard was using “Russian talking points.”

Nikki Haley trashes Trump’s appointment of Tulsi Gabbard, saying she has sided with Russia, China, Iran & Syria against the US: “She said Trump turned the US into Saudi Arabia’s prostitute. DNI is not a place for a Russian-Iranian-Syrian-Chinese sympathizer.” pic.twitter.com/45qGzKeF91 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2024

As seen below, at the time of Gabbard’s visit to Syria, Haley was the US Ambassador to the UN, where she repeatedly addressed the use of chemical weapons in Syria and provided photos of the victims of the attacks, mostly children. Haley said of the attacks, “Only a monster does this.”

Haley said of Trump’s nomination of Gabbard as DNI: “This is not a place for a Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer.”

Donald Trump, Jr. responded to Haley’s disapproval of Gabbard by chiding Haley for losing her GOP presidential bid, in which Haley finished a distant second to Donald Trump in 2024.

If Nikki Haley really wants a cabinet filled with neocon warmongers to satisfy the billionaire donors that control her, she should try running for President and winning herself…Oh wait, I forgot she already tried that and lost in a landslide 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/u0fxZwBfx8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 21, 2024

Trump, Jr. wrote: “Nikki Haley really wants a cabinet filled with neocon warmongers to satisfy the billionaire donors that control her, she should try running for President and winning herself…Oh wait, I forgot she already tried that and lost in a landslide.” He added two laughing crying emojis.

Slamming Haley for her Gabbard objections, Trump Jr. did not address Haley’s portrayal of Gabbard as a defender of the Russian and Syrian leaders, or her posing for photos with Assad.

Note: Prominent among Trump’s own cadre of billionaire donors, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and owner of SpaceX, has reportedly been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.