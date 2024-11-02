Dita Von Teese Stuns in Plunging Vegas Showgirl Dress, “Out of this World

Actress, model, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese is on the cover of the new Numero Netherlands magazine in a stunning strapless pink corset dress with a plunging neckline. The photographer, Charlie Denis, describes Von Teese as “forever gorgeous and incomparable.”

Swipe to see Von Teese model a variety of provocative fashion-forward ensembles including a totally sheer black lace dress, a rhinestone showgirl two-piece suit, and a sheer lace lace crop top in a men’s bathroom.

Von Teese’s fans agree with Denis. As one replied: “These are some of the loveliest photos I’ve ever seen of Dita.” The photo shoot took place at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, where she has a new residency at Voltaire, which runs through November.

When Von Teese shared the photo above, of her in a backless black velvet dress with a massive showgirl headpiece (vintage Bob Mackie courtesy of Caesar’s Entertainment), fellow sexy celebrity Jennifer Tilly (Chucky, Liar Liar) replied: “Love these pictures! The first dress is out of this world!”

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote “gorgeous” and pop star Addison Rae dropped a queen’s crown emoji.