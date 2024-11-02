Serena Williams Does Her Makeup “In a Rush” at Airport, “I Think It Turned Out Okay”

The GOAT (greatest of all time) professional tennis player Serena Williams is promoting her new makeup collection, Wyn Beauty. As seen below the 43-year-old entrepreneur shared a closeup of her face after applying her makeup on a flight.

Williams wrote: “On my last trip to LA, I had to do my makeup in a rush on the flight. I think it turned out ok. I’ve got a wynning look!”

More than one fan complimented Williams on her on-flight application and noted her sharp jaw line in the selfie. As former NFL player Bryant McKinnie replied, “Okay we see the jawline.”

As is the nature of social media comments, not everyone was impressed with her makeup. More than one fan complained that Williams is “looking like everyone else,” and another replied: “Who is this? Y’all doing too much with the contour and shading.”

In the Wyn Beauty ad below, Williams models what the company calls “a wynning pout.” She has Wyn’s Starting Line Peptide-Infused Lip Liner in the shade “Perform,” and Acceptance Speech Shimmering Hydrating Lip Gloss in the shade “Muse.”

Note: The WYN ad campaign photo below was captured on Williams’s home tennis court.