Rumer Willis Stuns in Cheeky Bikini, “Radiant with a Side of Tushy”

Actress Rumer Willis (Striptease, The House Bunny, Sorority Row) the eldest child of former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is flaunting her bikini-ready body on a beach in Fiji.

As seen in the stunning blue Brazilian cut bikini below, the 36-year-old mom struck more than one pose and revealed the cheeky side of the swimsuit.

Willis’s fans are going wild over the new bikini pics. More than one wrote “gorgeous” and “beautiful” and “Stunning.” Comedian Chelsea Handler chimed in and replied, “Radiant, with a side of tushy.”

Willis wrote with the photo series: “Many shades of blue,” with a blue jellyfish and palm tree emoji. And tagged singer Sia whom Willis wrote: “used me as a dress up doll in Fiji.”

She captioned the strapless bikini pics below, also in Fiji, “Pretending I was doing a shoot for ANTM.” (That’s America’s Next Top Model.)

Willis, who won Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, is presumably referring to the new Sia hit song “Dance Alone” featuring Kylie Minogue. In the music video, Sia dances in a similar big blue cape — see below.

Get ready to see more of Willis: she stars in the 2024 comedy My Divorce Party. Desiree Staples plays the protagonist, Xan, a young woman who vows to spend her cash savings before her ex-husband collects half. Willis plays one of her friends, Ren, on the 48-hour girls road trip. Trailer below.