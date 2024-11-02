Vicky Gunvalson Yells at Shannon Beador in Backseat, “Get Up!”

OG Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicky Gunvalson turned heads in a stunning off-white lace corset dress at the wedding of RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti and her fiance of six months Ryan Boyajian.

Gunvalson traveled to the wedding with her RHOC “amiga” Shannon Storms Beador, who wore a black bra top with white silk skirt dress.

Swipe the photos below to the third slide which is a video of Beador lying in the backseat of a car in that formal dress. Gunvalson tells Beador to “stop it,” and yells, “get up.”

Beador says she doesn’t want her dress to wrinkle, to which Gunvalson replies, “It’s silk, it’s gonna wrinkle.”

When Beador refuses to sit up, Gunvalson continues to yell, “Sit up, what are you doing?” and warns Beador, “You’re going to get a headache, you’re upside down.”

Beador replies with a smile, “No, this is good for the core.”

Get ready to see more of Gunvalson: She’s traveling to a sports bar in Omaha in December for one of her “Whoop it Up for the Holidays” events, where fans are encouraged to bring a toy donation for Toys for Tots. Details below.