Brittany Snow Stuns in Backless Black Velvet Mini Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Brittany Snow, who’s known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect movies and the TV series American Dreams, is promoting her new project, the upcoming murder mystery Starz series The Hunting Wives with Malin Akerman — see on-the-set photo below.

Snow is turning heads in a variety of sexy dresses with plunging necklines and backlines for her interviews with members of the press in Cannes, France. As seen below, the star flaunted her legs in a backless black velvet mini dress and a strapless white top corset gown with a plunging neckline with a long black skirt. Be sure to swipe.

Snow’s fans and famous friends are going wild over both looks. Fellow Pitch Perfect stars are showering her with compliments: Kelley Jakle replied: “Good LORD woman” and Chrissie Fit wrote: “Stunning” with a red-heart-eyed emoji. Actress Natalie Morales (Grey’s Anatomy, Dead to Me) also replied, “Gorgeous.”

Swipe Akerman’s “photo dump” from Cannes below to see more of Snow and Akerman having fun while working in Cannes.

Get ready to see more of Snow: she also stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Beast in Me with Morales and Claire Danes (Homeland). Danes plays the protagonist, an author who while grieving the loss of her young son “finds new purpose” unraveling the mystery behind the “disappearance of her neighbor’s wife.”

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) plays the neighbor. Snow plays the missing wife. Morales plays the ex-wife of Danes’s character.

Bonus: In The Beast in Me, Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna, Scandal) and Bill Irwin (Legion, Law & Order: SVU) play the parents of Snow’s character.