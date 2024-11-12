Lucy Liu Stuns in Navel-Plunging Golden Gown, Platform Stilettos

Get ready to see a lot more of Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Chicago, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Charlie’s Angels). The raven-haired beauty is turning heads around the world as she promotes her new film, Red One, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), who plays the titular character, a.k.a. Santa Claus.

As seen above and below on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Red One, which will be released in theaters on Friday, November 15, Liu stunned in a navel-plunging golden gown with platform stilettos.

And when not promoting a film, Liu is often promoting the careers of other creatives as seen below at a CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers Association) event, which recognized the contributions of Asian artists. Liu called her navel-plunging black sequin bodysuit suit (by Bach Mai) an “effortless look!”

Liu was also cast in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Octavia Spencer.

Liu plays the protagonist, Ruth, “one of the human-looking beings designed and trained for the purpose of filling in a realistic world for Dave (Gordon-Levitt), the only person that exists on Earth. She is ready to demand a life of her own.”