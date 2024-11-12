Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Wears Mom’s Sheer Lace Dress 25 Years Later, “Both Gorgeous”

Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, Traffic) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday, Chicago, The Mask of Zorro) are the parents of two adult children: 24-year-old son Dylan Michael Douglas and 21-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas. The stars brought Carys to the Cannes Film Festival last year, as seen below on the iconic red carpet.

As seen below, Carys recently wore the same sheer white lace and silk pink cami dress that her mother wore on the red carpet at the 1999 MTV VMAs. [Note: Zeta-Jones married Douglas the following year, in 2000.]

Fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied, “Both are gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Zeta-Jones: the triple-threat entertainer is reprising her role as Morticia Addams for the second season of Tim Burton‘s Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones’s Traffic co-star Luis Guzman returns as Gomez; Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) returns as Grandmamma; and Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs) joins the cast for Season 2, which is expected to be released in August or September 2025.

And Carys Douglas is following in her famous parents’ footsteps. As seen above (on the left), she stars in the independent film F*ck That Guy, which premiered at the Proof Film Festival in Los Angeles in October. Spike Lee co-executive produced the film.