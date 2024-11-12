Brooke Shields Stuns in Plunging Dress at Yellowstone Premiere, “Now Cast Me!”

Hollywood star Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Pretty Baby) was one of many A-list celebrities who attended the new season premiere of Yellowstone in New York City. See full cast photos below.

The 6-foot-tall brunette beauty turned heads at the event in a stunning knitted jersey dress with a twisted cutout bandeau top.

With the photos below, Shields wrote: “Thanks for having me Yellowstone!! 🤎🤠 Now cast me, Taylor Sheridan!” Swipe to see Shields posing with the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch truck.

Note: Sheridan is the co-creator of Yellowstone and its prequels 1883 (2021) starring country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and 1923 (2022) starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. He’s also the co-creator of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and Lioness starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana.

Shields, a lifelong equestrian (see above), recently reminded her fans that one of her very first films was the Western Wanda Nevada opposite Peter Fonda.

Shields spent most of her time filming Wanda Nevada on horseback — and more recently in the 2021 Netflix movie A Castle for Christmas — career experience that would come in handy for any actress on the set of Yellowstone.