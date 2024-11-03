Blake Lively “Wins” LA Gala In Diamond Chainmail Mini Dress

Hollywood movie star Blake Lively (It Ends with Us, Gossip Girl) was one of the many A-list celebrities at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala. The blonde beauty turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning harlequin-patterned diamond chainmail mini dress with strappy pink sling-back stilettos.

Lively’s fans and fashionistas around the world have decided on social media networks that “Blake wins” best ensemble at the charity event.

Note: Other contenders included SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, model Kaia Gerber, and actress Anna Kendrick (see below in chartreuse strapless gown), among others.

Get ready to see more of Lively… and Kendrick together. The two actresses are teaming up again for A Simple Favor sequel. As seen in the photos below, Lively’s character (Stephanie) gets married on the romantic Italian island of Capri. Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) directs.