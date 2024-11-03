Eiza Gonzalez Stuns in Sheer Orange Lingerie Dress, “Wowza”

Hollywood movie star Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Ambulance) stood out among the crowd of celebrities attending the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual gala. The brunette beauty wore a stunning sheer orange silk lingerie dress (with just one long sleeve) by Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci.

Gonzalez’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward look including Vanity Fair contributor Monica Lewinsky who replied, “Wowza.”

It’s not the first time Gonzalez has rocked a sheer lingerie ensemble. As seen below, she recently posed in a plunging bodysuit with a sheer veil on the rooftop of a building in Los Angeles with fashion photographer Gavin Bond.

Get ready to see more of Gonzalez: she will appear next in the upcoming Guy Ritchie movie Fountain of Youth with Natalie Portman and John Krasinski. The cast finished filming the action/thriller movie earlier this month after shooting in Bangkok, Vienna, and Liverpool.