Anna Kendrick Gets Applauded in Plunging Strapless Sweetheart Dress, “Unbelievable”

Hollywood star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Trolls, Up in the Air) is promoting her new Netflix film Woman of the Hour, in which she stars as the titular character and directs, and turning heads on the red carpet everywhere she goes.

As seen below at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala in the City of Angels, Kendrick stunned in a strapless chartreuse dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a chocolate brown velvet bow.

Kendrick’s fans are going wild over the super glamorous look and her “unbelievable” makeup. More than one dropped a series of applauding hands emojis.

As one fan replied, “Her makeup is unbelievable” and another chimed in with a more detailed critique: “Love the lip. Colour and shape is amazing. Dress is divine too. A colour that stands out from the crowd. Old Hollywood glamour and grace with a modern flair.”

Get ready to see more of Kendrick: she is reuniting with Blake Lively for A Simple Flavor sequel — set in Capri, Italy! — which is scheduled for a 2025 release.