Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit, “Hot Mom”

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is known for her roles in the High School Musical film franchise, Second Act, Bad Boys for Life, Tick, Tock…Boom!, among others. After marrying MLB pro baseball shortstop Cole Tucker in Mexico in December (below), Hudgens became a mom. In July, she and Tucker welcomed a “happy and healthy” baby.

Hudgens hasn’t yet shared photos of her baby on social media for her 51 million followers, but one month after giving birth, she dropped the closeup photo below of her rocking a gold MAMA necklace. She captioned it: “Still here, just evolved.”

Note: The raven-haired beauty wasn’t shy about flaunting her pregnancy curves as seen below at the Vanity Fair pre-Oscars party in a stunningly sheer dress with a deep plunging neckline (below).

Hudgens is now flaunting her 3-month post-baby physique as seen below in the plunging black bodysuit. She captioned the series: “lil spooky date night.”

Hudgens’s fans are going wild over the new pics which focus on her enhanced cleavage, and leaving comments including “So you’re not a regular mom you’re a hot mom it’s ok I’m the same” and “you’re looking hotter than ever mama.” Some comments are cruder than others (it is the internet) while others are laden with awe and envy including “maybe I will get pregnant.”