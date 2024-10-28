Trump Admits He Sold Less Than 3 Million MAGA Hats

The email pitch offers Trump donors a chance to buy a MAGA hat, the purchase of which will enter its new owner into a sweepstakes with a chance to win another MAGA hat — this one signed by the former President.

Not only that, but as the email — which purports to come directly from “Donald J. Trump” — exuberantly declares, a hat purchased this week might enjoy even greater significance, the pitch asserts. It could mark a sales milestone, that is.

“We’re about to sell what might be our 3 MILLIONTH MAGA HAT IN HISTORY,” the email claims.

Trump first wore the now iconic hat nearly a decade ago in July of 2015 during a Laredo, Texas visit to the US-Mexico border. Though for a long time it came only in red, it recently took a page out of the marketing books and offered a brand extension — a black version endorsed by Tony Stark manque Elon Musk.

The 3 million units sold is offered by Trump as a boast, and it is — as far as political campaign swag goes — a significant mass of merch to have moved.

Yet at the same time it registers, perhaps, as a surprisingly small number for a country grown accustomed to seeing so many photos online and in the news featuring Trump supporters wearing these hats. And so while it’s an impressive number from one perspective, it also begs the question: there are only 3 million of them?

It follows that as a symbol of support, 3 million units spread out over nine-and-a-half years doesn’t add up to a mass movement or a red wave, a fact that may have been reflected in Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in 2020, and the GOP’s failure to pull off a red wave in the 2022 midterms.

Given the slim profit margins on hats, as a pure business venture the MAGA hat machine wouldn’t likely win a lot of offers on Shark Tank. [NOTE: Of course, selling hats is not Trump’s main business — he’s into selling Bibles and gold sneakers and what his opponents and fact-checkers characterize as baseless fables, too.]

Below are some figures that lend perspective to the MAGA hat sales of almost 3 million units over a decade. The first two items on the list — firearms and Taylor Swift — do represent a level of sales that can be translated as a movement.