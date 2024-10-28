Liz Cheney Dodges Personal Security Question “If Donald Trump Wins”

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), who led the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol attack and has been campaigning for and with Vice President Kamala Harris, was asked by Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, “Given how outspoken you have been, are you concerned about your personal security if Donald Trump wins this election, as he well may do?”

Cheney dodged the question about her safety, replying instead that she’s “very confident” that Harris is going to win the election, and adding broadly: “I think that Donald Trump has ushered violence into our politics in a way that we haven’t seen before. Any violence is unacceptable.”

Cheney said: “Certainly, the assassination attempt on the former president was completely unacceptable and obviously should never have happened. But when you have a situation where, you know, Donald Trump suggests that people who disagree with him ought to be put before military tribunals, that the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should be hanged for treason, and his running mate, you know, doubles down on it, you know, I think that that tells you that you’re dealing with a man who doesn’t have any conscience, and the people who worked most closely with him know that, and so I’m confident that he’s going to be defeated next week.”

Addressing the notion that many voters may be “quiet quitting” on Trump, Cheney also asserted that there are “many Republicans and independents who are saying, look, you know, I don’t want to bring the wrath of, you know, Donald Trump and JD Vance down on me. So, I’m going to vote my conscience. I’m not going to talk about it. And we, you know, obviously, encourage that your vote is a secret vote.”

Cheney continued with a prediction. “You should do what you know is right,” she said, “and I think you’re going to have, frankly, a lot of men and women who will go into the voting booth and will vote their conscience, will vote for Vice President Harris. They may not ever say anything publicly, but the results will speak for themselves.”