Michael Douglas Visits Daughter at College, “Pretty Like Her Mom”

Hollywood movie star Michael Douglas (Wall Street, Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, Traffic, Wonder Boys) is the father of three children: Cameron Douglas (with his first wife, the late actress Diana Dill), and Carys and Dylan with his wife of 24 years, fellow Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, The Terminal, Ocean’s Twelve, Wednesday).

When Douglas shared the photos below with his 21-year-old daughter Carys Douglas, he captioned the series: “Visiting my daughter Carys at school on a fall Sunday!” Ms. Douglas is a student at the Ivy League school, Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Note: Dylan Douglas graduated from Brown in 2022.)

Douglas’s fans are going wild over the father-and-daughter photos. More than one noted the resemblance between Carys and her mother, “Pretty like her mum.” Another chimed in with a compliment regarding their parenting, “Gorgeous girl! And raised so nicely!”

Get ready to see more of Douglas: he will appear on the big screen next in the upcoming movie Blood Knot, which is based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich.

Douglas’s eldest child, Cameron Douglas (above with his father at the Oscars; below on the right, while filming Blood Knot), plays his son in the film, which is about a man who invites his estranged son to Puerto Rico for a father-son fishing competition.