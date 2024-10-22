Blake Lively Reveals Side-Boob in Sheer Green Lace Dress, “Wowzas”

Hollywood movie star Blake Lively (It Ends With Us, Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) turned heads in Lower Manhattan when she attended the exclusive NYCWFF (New York City Wine and Food Festival) happy hour at the Lawn Club at the South Street Seaport.

Guests at the posh gathering sipped on sparkling cocktails made with Lively’s beverage brand, Betty Booze.

NYCWFF reported that Lively “transported us to a fall haven as we sipped on gourmet cocktails crafted by Blake herself.”

For the promotional event, Lively stunned in a green lace halter dress with plunging sides and a pair of lace-up stiletto boots. Celebrity hair stylist Kristofer Buckley shared the close-up photos above, and makeup artist Jennifer Yepez shared the photos below.

Lively surprised fans on the street where she stopped to take selfies with her fans, as seen below. As one fan replied, “Wowzas.”

Get ready to see more of Lively: she’s reprising her role as Emily Nelson in the upcoming A Simple Favor sequel with Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect). The two travel to Capri, Italy for Emily’s wedding. Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) directs. Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins co-star.