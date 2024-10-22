Lili Reinhart Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “The Most Evil I’ve Ever Looked”

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart is best known for her role as Betty Cooper in the CW teen drama series Riverdale with Cami Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, among others.

When not acting, the blonde beauty is often modeling. As seen below in a stunning navel-plunging navy blue gown by Giorgio Armani for an event in the fashion designer’s honor.

In the video, Reinhart admits that about 99% of photos taken on the red carpet are not her best, and literally points out the photos in which she’s not happy with her facial expression.

At one point she says, “This is the most evil I’ve ever looked in my entire life.” She adds, “I look like I’m cursing your entire family lineage.”

In another photo she points out that she “looks like I am in fear for my life.” She summarized the video with the caption: “showing you the photos most don’t have the privilege of seeing. But- wow- it was a gorgeous show, just wish my face didn’t do me so dirty all the time.”

Note: Reinhart approves of the photos above and below, also in Armani.